Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that's built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M

Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
High views
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M

M&A and consolidation continue to be major themes in the tech world as companies look for their next steps in a tight market. That’s a trend impacting not just startups and larger tech companies, but the firms that work closely with them.

In the latest development, HappyFunCorp — a product engineering house that designs and builds apps and more for the likes of Apple, Disney, Amazon and Twitter — is getting acquired by Canadian firm Tiny for $30 million.
 
