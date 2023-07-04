The administrative body of the Public Administration Employees Association announced in a statement the extension of the strike, in all public administrations, until Monday, July 31, 2023.



The union considered that there is no change in the government's stance to crush the general administration employees, either by encroaching upon their rights or by burdening them with high fees, taxes, and the rising prices of public and private services, depriving them and their families of the basic necessities of life.



They further stated that there is no progress regarding the government's insistence on discriminating between different sectors of the public sector and targeting employees in this administration for termination, serving the interests of other sectors.



The administration affirmed its commitment to take the necessary steps to achieve their demands, according to the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister's office on June 26, 2023.