Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan's 'killer mountain'

Variety and Tech
2023-07-04 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan&#39;s &#39;killer mountain&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan's 'killer mountain'

A Polish mountaineer has died after summiting the world's ninth-highest peak, officials said Tuesday, becoming the first casualty reported in Pakistan's climbing season.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said Pawel Tomasz Kopec died Monday from "acute altitude sickness" while descending from the 8,125-metre (26,656-foot) Nanga Parbat, considered one of the world's most perilous climbs with a reported one-in-five fatality rate.

Five of the globe's 14 mountains above 8,000 metres are in Pakistan -- including Himalayan peak Nanga Parbat, which earned the nickname "killer mountain" after more than 30 people died trying to climb it before the first successful summit in 1953.

Kopec's body remains at an altitude of 7,400 metres, said Karrar Haidari, the club's secretary.

"It's not possible to lift the body from the higher camps," he told AFP.

"The helicopters cannot pick [up] from there."

He said "it now depends on his family and friends", who may decide to send a private expedition to retrieve his body.

Kopec, 38, was a member of the Swietokrzyski mountaineering club, which said Nanga Parbat was the climber's second summit above 8,000 metres.

"Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price for this achievement."

A friend identifying himself only as Mateusz posted a tribute to Kopec's Facebook page.

"The mountains have always driven Pawel, his life has been dedicated to them and today the mountains have finally taken this life for themselves," he wrote.

"We trust that the spark that fuelled him will remain an inspiration for all of us to persistently pursue our dreams."

Pakistani mountaineer Asif Bhatti, along with his climbing partner Fazal Ali, also encountered problems scaling Nanga Parbat at the weekend.

Bhatti became snowblind and the pair were stranded at one of the peak's higher camps, but resumed their descent on Tuesday, according to Karakorum Expeditions, who are assisting with his rescue.

The summer climbing season started in early June and lasts until late August.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Polish

Mountaineer

Pakistan

Climbing

Nanga Parbat

LBCI Next
‘GAFAM’ tech giants, ByteDance and Samsung expect to face EU’s rebooted antitrust regime
Legal battle looms over London's expanding vehicle pollution fee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-03

Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-27

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Pakistan says 102 in military court over ex-PM Khan arrest violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:23

Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:20

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:16

Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:15

Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:20

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More