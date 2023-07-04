Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model

2023-07-04
0min
Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model

What would success look like for the Vision Pro? It’s still an open question — or, perhaps, a series of interrelated questions. First is how many Apple expects to sell, and what industry analysts are forecasting. Second is who, precisely, is buying. The third is timeline, as in: how slow of a burn is acceptable. Few, if any, expect a system like this to see iPhone levels of success overnight.

Rumors of forecast cuts pre-date the actual Vision Pro announcement, while the $3,500 price tag only exacerbated doubt among analysts. As to why the mixed reality (or “spatial computing,” if you will) headset is going for so much, well, beyond Apple’s standard premium pricing, there’s the whole first-generation product thing. There was a reported seven-eight years of R&D, followed by the creation of custom hardware components.
 
