Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move

Variety and Tech
2023-07-04 | 06:16
High views
Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move
Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move

Twitter was even messier than usual this weekend. On Saturday, owner Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter would combat “extreme levels of data scraping,” by limiting accounts that don’t subscribe to Twitter Blue so that they could see only 600 posts per day. Once you hit the quota, almost any act on the site would trigger a “rate-limit exceeded” error.

After yet another moment of Musk-fueled chaos, users once again turned to some of the numerous Twitter competitors for refuge, which experienced a wild few days of growth.
 
Variety and Tech

Twitter

Competitors

Soar

After

Yet

Another

Bad

Move

Elon Musk

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model
