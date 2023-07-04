Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6

2023-07-04 | 06:23
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6
0min
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6

Instagram’s rumored Twitter competitor just dropped on the iOS App Store in the US The app will be called Threads, and according to App Store data, it’s expected to launch on July 6.

It’s a good time for Instagram to enter the fray — this past weekend, as Twitter fumbled the bag with rate-limit errors, competitors like Spill, Bluesky and Post saw significant growth. But Threads could have a leg up, since it directly ports over your Instagram followers and following lists. Instead of rebuilding a community from scratch, Threads users will already have their existing Instagram circles there from the get-go.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Instagram

Rumored

Twitter

Competitor

Thread

Expected

July 6

CJEU ruling on Meta referral could close the chapter on surveillance capitalism
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
