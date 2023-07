From South to North, Lebanon is home to magnificent villages transporting those who visit into a new world where they can get lost in peaceful nature and incredible architecture.Perched on a hill in Akkar, Northern Lebanon, Menjez is a charming village that captivates visitors with its unique allure. The village's distinctiveness lies in its black basalt stone, which stands out amidst the Lebanese landscape.Offering a glimpse into history, Menjez boasts an array of historical and religious monuments, scenic landscapes, and a serene rural setting, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.At the heart of the village lies the magnificent Mar Daniel Church, a testament to the village's rich religious history. With its awe-inspiring architecture, this church attracts visitors seeking solace. Deir Saydet El Kalaa is another architectural gem in Menjez. It tells tales of a bygone era.The village is also home to 87 megalithic dolmens, fascinating ancient structures that mark the site of historic graves dating back to approximately 3000 BC. These mysterious dolmens offer a window into the lives of ancient civilizations, leaving archaeologists and history buffs captivated.Standing proudly in black basalt stone, the Maqam el Rab Temple adds mystery to Menjez. This temple stands as a testament to the village's ancient religious practices.A crusader castle, the Felix or the Felicium of the Hospitallers of Saint John of Jerusalem, transports visitors to a time of knights and chivalry. These remnants of a glorious past evoke curiosity and wonder, inviting exploration and imagination.Menjez is a treasure trove of architectural marvels and a sanctuary of natural beauty.The village is home to Nahr Menjez and Nahr El Kabir and green and fertile plains surrounding Menjez, which present an idyllic landscape where agricultural abundance thrives.Menjez, with its alluring architectural and natural heritage, stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of Lebanon's history and natural wonders. As travelers venture to this hidden gem, they are welcomed with open arms by a village that proudly showcases its cultural legacy and captivating landscapes.