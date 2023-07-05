Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him

Variety and Tech
2023-07-05 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him

On Tuesday, a London court heard testimony from one of the individuals accusing American actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault. The accuser stated that the Hollywood star told him to "relax" while attempting to kiss him and fondle his genitals.

Spacey, now 63 years old, began his trial in London last week, where he pled not guilty in January to 12 charges of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013, notably in 2004 when he was the manager of a London theatre.

The identity of one of these men has been kept secret for legal reasons. During a police interrogation session, the recording of which was played during the trial, he said that he met Spacey in a pub in the Cotswolds (South West England) in 2013 when the actor joined a group of his friends. He then invited them to "continue the party" by drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis at his residence.

The man, along with others, accepted the invitation. They accidentally let the actor's dog out of the house.

He stated that he apologized to Kevin Spacey, who then hugged him and asked him not to worry.

"In his testimony, he said, "He pulled me to him, I kind of patted him on the back, and at that moment he kissed me twice on the neck and touched my genitals. He told me twice to 'relax, relax'. I put my arm between us and pushed him towards the wall. I said to him: 'I'm sorry, man, I'm not that way'."

The man added in court that a "look of confusion" appeared on the Hollywood star, who left the room without saying a word.

Spacey's trial began last week before Southwark Crown Court in South London. Spacey, who is free during the trial, denied these allegations, considering some of them to be fabricated, and that other relationships were consensual.

The prosecutor, Christine Agnew, described Spacey, who won two Oscars for his performances in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," as a "sexual bully". She noted that he does not respect personal boundaries and "takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable."

Spacey's trial is expected to last about a month.
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Man

Testifies

London

Court

Heard

Testimony

Kevin Spacey

Sexual

Assualt

LBCI Next
Chinese EVs have yet to succeed in Europe. The Middle East could be different
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

First post-COVID jab claims land in German courts

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:26

Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:22

Reddit braces for life after API changes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:01

Chinese EVs have yet to succeed in Europe. The Middle East could be different

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More