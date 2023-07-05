News
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him
On Tuesday, a London court heard testimony from one of the individuals accusing American actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault. The accuser stated that the Hollywood star told him to "relax" while attempting to kiss him and fondle his genitals.
Spacey, now 63 years old, began his trial in London last week, where he pled not guilty in January to 12 charges of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013, notably in 2004 when he was the manager of a London theatre.
The identity of one of these men has been kept secret for legal reasons. During a police interrogation session, the recording of which was played during the trial, he said that he met Spacey in a pub in the Cotswolds (South West England) in 2013 when the actor joined a group of his friends. He then invited them to "continue the party" by drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis at his residence.
The man, along with others, accepted the invitation. They accidentally let the actor's dog out of the house.
He stated that he apologized to Kevin Spacey, who then hugged him and asked him not to worry.
"In his testimony, he said, "He pulled me to him, I kind of patted him on the back, and at that moment he kissed me twice on the neck and touched my genitals. He told me twice to 'relax, relax'. I put my arm between us and pushed him towards the wall. I said to him: 'I'm sorry, man, I'm not that way'."
The man added in court that a "look of confusion" appeared on the Hollywood star, who left the room without saying a word.
Spacey's trial began last week before Southwark Crown Court in South London. Spacey, who is free during the trial, denied these allegations, considering some of them to be fabricated, and that other relationships were consensual.
The prosecutor, Christine Agnew, described Spacey, who won two Oscars for his performances in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," as a "sexual bully". She noted that he does not respect personal boundaries and "takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable."
Spacey's trial is expected to last about a month.
AFP
