Chinese EVs have yet to succeed in Europe. The Middle East could be different

For Chinese electric car manufacturers, Europe has long been a priority destination for international expansion. With its affluence, environmental consciousness, and relatively friendly attitude towards China, the continent has attracted established players like BYD as well as emerging brands like Nio and Xpeng.



Despite their ambitious plans, Chinese EV makers yet to achieve the level of success they had hoped for in Europe. In 2022, BYD held a mere 0.3 percent market share across 14 major European markets, while Xpeng and Nio, which both entered Europe in 2021, each accounted for 0.1 percent of the region, according to auto data tracking site EU-EVs. Western carmakers continue to dominate the market, with Tesla enjoying a 15 percent share, Volkswagen with 11.3 percent, and BMW with 6.2 percent.

