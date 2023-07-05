Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk

2023-07-05
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk

Nearly 70 IT security and privacy academics have added to the clamor of alarm over the damage the UK’s Online Safety Bill could wreak to, er, online safety unless it’s amended to ensure it does not undermine strong encryption.

Writing in an open letter, 68 UK-affiliated security and privacy researchers have warned the draft legislation poses a stark risk to essential security technologies that are routinely used to keep digital communications safe.
 
Read the full story at:

