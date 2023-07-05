News
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05 | 10:00
0
min
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Meta is set to launch its text-based Twitter rival Threads on Thursday. However, Meta briefly made the platform live on the web before pulling the links. During that time, users could already read posts from existing users on the web without an account (something that is currently not possible on Twitter anymore).
Notably, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post that there will be no ActivityPub support at launch. ActivityPub is — a protocol that is used to post on decentralized networks like Mastodon. But the platform plans to allow interactions with other fediverse servers in the future.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/05/adam-mosseri-says-metas-threads-app-wont-have-activitypub-support-at-launch/
Variety and Tech
Adam Mosseri
Meta
Thread
App
ActivityPub
Support
Launch
Twitter
Rival
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
CJEU ruling on Meta referral could close the chapter on surveillance capitalism
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Apple’s Vision Pro SDK is now available, in-person developer labs launch next month
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Apple’s Vision Pro SDK is now available, in-person developer labs launch next month
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
0
Variety and Tech
10:52
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
Variety and Tech
10:52
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
0
Variety and Tech
10:10
NYC’s anti-bias law for hiring algorithms goes into effect
Variety and Tech
10:10
NYC’s anti-bias law for hiring algorithms goes into effect
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
0
Variety and Tech
07:26
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk
Variety and Tech
07:26
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
0
Lebanon News
05:46
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
Lebanon News
05:46
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
0
Lebanon News
07:17
German officials stress need for reforms in aid delivery to Lebanon during meeting with opposition MPs
Lebanon News
07:17
German officials stress need for reforms in aid delivery to Lebanon during meeting with opposition MPs
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
2
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
4
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
5
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
6
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
03:54
Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees
8
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
