Adam Mosseri says Meta's Threads app won't have ActivityPub support at launch

2023-07-05
High views
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
0min
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch

Meta is set to launch its text-based Twitter rival Threads on Thursday. However, Meta briefly made the platform live on the web before pulling the links. During that time, users could already read posts from existing users on the web without an account (something that is currently not possible on Twitter anymore).

Notably, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post that there will be no ActivityPub support at launch. ActivityPub is — a protocol that is used to post on decentralized networks like Mastodon. But the platform plans to allow interactions with other fediverse servers in the future.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Adam Mosseri

Meta

Thread

App

ActivityPub

Support

Launch

Twitter

Rival

