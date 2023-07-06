News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Soap Box
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Man recounts details of Kevin Spacey's assault on him at a London court
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Man recounts details of Kevin Spacey's assault on him at a London court
A man accusing American actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him detailed to a London court on Wednesday how the actor behaved towards him with "great violence," asserting that he did not dare to expose him at the time because he was achieving "great success."
Spacey, now 63, whose trial started in London last week, pleaded not guilty in January to 12 charges of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013, particularly in 2004 when he was the director of a London theater.
One of the accusers, who kept his name confidential for legal reasons, discussed during a police interrogation, the recording of which was played during the trial on Wednesday, how Spacey, whom he described as "very arrogant and smelling of alcohol," sexually assaulted him "so violently that he felt acute pain."
This incident took place in 2005 at a London theater, and the person accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting him was then 28 years old. He said, "What I was subjected to was very violent. No one had ever spoken to me in that way," adding that "the actor justified his action by saying he was homosexual."
Like the other three alleged victims, this man did not expose the actor until the "Me Too" movement began in 2017.
He justified his delay in talking about what happened by saying that Spacey "was enjoying great success at the time."
During this interrogation session, when the police asked him why he finally decided to give his testimony, he responded, "I hope he will do what he should do, and if he apologizes, I may not pursue him legally."
He added, "However, Spacey has not yet realized that what he did was wrong," confirming that this motivated him to give his testimony.
He continued, "At that stage, I forgot the incident and moved on with my life, but what happened has left negative effects on my life and work."
Spacey's trial began last week before the Southwark Crown Court in South London. Spacey, appearing freely, denied these charges, considering some of them fabricated and some other relationships consensual.
Prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner for his performances in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," as a "sexual bully," noting that he does not respect the personal boundaries of individuals and "delights in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable."
Spacey's trial is expected to last about a month.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Kevin Spacey
Sex
Assault
London
Court
Oscar
Winner
American
Actor
Next
European rocket Ariane 5 embarks on its final mission
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Man Testifies in London Court About How Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:19
Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on China cast shadow over Meta’s VR quest
Variety and Tech
06:19
Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on China cast shadow over Meta’s VR quest
0
Variety and Tech
06:17
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
Variety and Tech
06:17
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
0
Variety and Tech
06:15
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live
Variety and Tech
06:15
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live
0
Variety and Tech
05:31
European rocket Ariane 5 embarks on its final mission
Variety and Tech
05:31
European rocket Ariane 5 embarks on its final mission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
5
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
8
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More