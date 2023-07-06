Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live

2023-07-06
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live

Meta is taking on Twitter with a new app. Instagram announced the anticipated launch of its text-based social networking app, Threads, which allows Instagram users to authenticate with their existing credentials in order to post short updates, including text up to 500 characters; links; photos; and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

At launch, Threads is available on iOS and Android in 100 countries, though not in the EU, reportedly due to concerns around adhering to local data privacy regulations. Users can log in with their Instagram credentials, where their username and verification status will carry over. However, Threads profiles can be customized independently as well.
 
