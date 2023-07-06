News
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06 | 06:17
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is drawing users at an astounding pace, amassing 10 million signups in just seven hours, according to co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. But the highly-anticipated new service, which requires an Instagram account for onboarding, features an intriguing stipulation: Deleting a Threads account terminates the linked Instagram account.
In a ‘Supplemental Privacy Policy,’ Meta explains: “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/06/threads-delete-profile-instagram-meta/
