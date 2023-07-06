News
There is a higher risk of death among severely obese individuals, not overweight individuals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06 | 08:39
A new study published on Wednesday revealed that individuals classified as overweight based on their body mass index (BMI) are not at a higher risk of death compared to those classified as obese.
The study, published in the journal "Plus One," comes amidst a global increase in weight among populations in both wealthy and poor countries. In the United States, for example, more than 70% of adults are overweight or obese.
According to the study's authors, Ayyush Visaria and Sujoy Sito Ghosh of Rutgers University in New Jersey, other factors such as excess body fat distribution provide additional information about a person's health status.
The widely used BMI index in the medical field is increasingly being recognized as a limited tool for assessing a person's health. Ayyush Visaria stated to AFP, "I believe the takeaway for people is that BMI alone is not the accurate measure of their health status."
He added that the BMI index "has its benefits" because it is "simple and easily accessible," but emphasized the importance of considering other factors such as waist measurements, bone density, and muscle mass index.
The study analyzed data from 550,000 American adults who participated in a large survey between 1999 and 2018, along with a death database from 2019. During the study period, more than 75,000 people died.
Information about the participants' BMI, calculated based on their weight and height, as well as other factors such as physical activity, smoking status, and risk of chronic diseases, was collected.
The results showed that individuals with a BMI between 25 and 30, classified as overweight, did not show an increased risk of death compared to those with a BMI between 22.5 and less than 25.
The risk of death significantly increased for individuals with a BMI less than 20 or a BMI of 30 or higher, indicating those classified as obese.
Therefore, individuals who are severely obese (BMI of 40 or higher) and have never smoked are at twice the risk of death compared to non-smokers with a "normal" BMI.
Speaking to AFP, George Savva, a biostatistics expert at Quadram Institute in the United Kingdom, commented, "It's a large study with a representative sample."
Previous studies have shown a link between increased weight and an increased risk of death. To interpret these new results, George Savva suggested that diseases associated with weight gain, such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure, are currently receiving better care. He stated, "So, we should wait to see how the link between weight and death changes over time."
Navideh Sattar, a professor at the University of Glasgow, noted that the link between death and BMI may no longer be the most important measure, as many chronic diseases are now being treated better. He added, "But we also recognize that as weight increases, the risks of developing problems also increase."
AFP
