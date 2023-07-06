Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables

2023-07-06
Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables
Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables

Samsung announced that it is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5 foldable phones.

The company is hosting the event — termed “On the Flip Side” — in Seoul, South Korea for the first time. It will live stream this event on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and the company’s YouTube channel at 7 AM ET/ 4 AM PT/ 12 PM BST.
 
