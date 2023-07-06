India’s electric two-wheeler sales hit a speed bump

2023-07-06
India’s electric two-wheeler sales hit a speed bump
India’s electric two-wheeler sales hit a speed bump

In India’s bustling streets, where two-wheelers are seen as the primary mode of transportation, a powerful shift toward electrification is happening. Fossil fuels still dominate the South Asian nation’s automotive industry, but a shift toward EVs — particularly in the two-wheeler category — is underway. More than 1.3 million electric two-wheelers have been sold to date, putting the country on track for its goal of 80% electric two- and three-wheelers in the next seven years.

However, this promising trajectory has encountered an unexpected roadblock. Electric scooter sales have taken a hit, and the blame falls squarely on the recent reduction of government subsidies. The fallout may include market consolidation and even exits of some players.
 
