Spotify is removing App Store payment option for legacy subscribers

2023-07-06 | 08:52
LBCI
Spotify is removing App Store payment option for legacy subscribers
Spotify is removing App Store payment option for legacy subscribers

Existing Spotify subscribers who have been paying for the service through Apple’s App Store can no longer pay using this payment method. The users paying through that mechanism will be moved to a free account at the end of their current billing cycle. They will then have to purchase a paid plan through the website.

Variety, which first spotted the change, noted that the music streaming company recently started emailing users using the App Store as their payment method. Spotify confirmed this move in a statement.
 
