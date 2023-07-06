Standard protocol: In a post-Twitter world, Mastodon and Bluesky need to get on the same page

In a week that has seen Twitter’s continued decimation with read-limits and TweetDeck trundling behind the Great Blue Paywall™, there has been renewed interest in alternatives, as those still clinging to the sinking social network seek salvation in something a little more seaworthy.



It’s also why Meta’s new Threads app seems all the more timely, formally launching just yesterday amid all the Twitter hullaballoo.

Read the full story at: