Instagram head says a Threads ‘Following’ feed is ‘on the list’ of upcoming features

Variety and Tech
2023-07-06 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Instagram head says a Threads ‘Following’ feed is ‘on the list’ of upcoming features
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Instagram head says a Threads ‘Following’ feed is ‘on the list’ of upcoming features

Meta’s highly anticipated Twitter competitor, Threads, debuted and already has over 23 million sign-ups. The app is pretty similar to Twitter, but it’s missing a key feature: a feed that only displays posts from people you follow. Currently, the app has a single feed that shows you posts from both people you follow and people you don’t. On the other hand, Twitter features a “Following” feed and a “For You” feed.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to calls for Threads to have a Following feed and said it was “on the list” of features that the platform would like to add in the future. Mosseri made the comment in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. In addition to Twitter, Instagram also features a “Following” list view in addition to the default algorithmic feed, so it makes sense for Threads to have one as well.
 
Read full story at:

Variety and Tech

Instagram

Threads

Following

Feed

Upcoming

Features

On the list

LBCI Next
Man recounts details of Kevin Spacey's assault on him at a London court
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:17

Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04

Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:15

Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:40

Trudeau invites Taylor Swift on Twitter to include her concert tour in Canada

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:00

YouTube is experimenting with a new lock screen feature for Premium users

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:51

The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:00

Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More