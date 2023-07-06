Instagram head says a Threads ‘Following’ feed is ‘on the list’ of upcoming features

Meta’s highly anticipated Twitter competitor, Threads, debuted and already has over 23 million sign-ups. The app is pretty similar to Twitter, but it’s missing a key feature: a feed that only displays posts from people you follow. Currently, the app has a single feed that shows you posts from both people you follow and people you don’t. On the other hand, Twitter features a “Following” feed and a “For You” feed.



Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to calls for Threads to have a Following feed and said it was “on the list” of features that the platform would like to add in the future. Mosseri made the comment in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. In addition to Twitter, Instagram also features a “Following” list view in addition to the default algorithmic feed, so it makes sense for Threads to have one as well.

