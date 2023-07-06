More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

A number of organizations impacted by the mass hacks exploiting a security flaw in the MOVEit file transfer tool, including energy giant Shell and US-based First Merchants Bank, have confirmed that hackers accessed sensitive data.



According to Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emsisoft, the widely exploited vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit file transfer service has affected more than 200 organizations since the mass-hacks began last month. He tells TechCrunch that there have been at least 33 data breach disclosures so far, taking the total number of affected individuals to more than 17.5 million people.

