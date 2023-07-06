Lebanese and Middle Eastern women have been smashing through barriers and demonstrating their remarkable achievements in traditionally male-dominated fields, including the technology industry.



Highlighting these trailblazers, Forbes Middle East recently unveiled its prestigious list of "20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023," drawing attention to female founders spearheading groundbreaking tech-enabled platforms.



This list showcases women leaders who have made significant contributions across 12 vital sub-sectors within the industry, such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, agri-tech, health tech, proptech, and more.



Representing Lebanon on the illustrious list is the accomplished entrepreneur Nadine Mezher.



Nadine Mezher, featured in the Fintech category, co-founded Sarwa, a cutting-edge financial platform and app, alongside fellow Lebanese Mark Chahwan and Jad Sayegh.



Sarwa enables users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), buy and sell cryptocurrencies, and invest their money seamlessly.



According to Forbes Middle East, the platform's user base experienced exponential growth, surging from 1,000 in 2018 to over 180,000 in 2022.



The impressive expansion of Sarwa's reach has been accompanied by substantial financial backing. Since its inception, the company has successfully raised a staggering $25 million through four funding rounds.



Anticipating continued growth, Sarwa has plans to initiate a new funding round in 2024.



Nadine Mezher brings years of invaluable experience as an accomplished marketing and communication strategy leader.



Having previously worked for Dubai Tourism and served as a retail strategy consultant, she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the American University of Beirut (AUB), where she majored in marketing.



Nadine's passion for design also led her to earn a degree from Esmod Paris.





