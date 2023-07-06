The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns

2023-07-06 | 10:51
The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns
The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns

Fashion designer Gabriela Hearst has resigned from her position as Artistic Director of 'Chloé', a role she has held since 2020, according to a statement from the fashion house on Thursday.

The American designer, who has Uruguayan origins, said in the statement, "I am proud and happy of what I have achieved for 'Chloé', leaving a message that a woman can accomplish anything and enjoy the work she does."

In her first collection designed for 'Chloé' in 2021, Hearst abandoned synthetic fibers such as polyester and synthetic cellulose fibers (viscose), instead using recycled and organic denim, in a fashion show that placed a wager on sustainable fashion.

During New York Fashion Week in September 2022, she drew inspiration from ancient Greek poet Sappho, who is celebrated for her advocacy of women.

Hearst will present her last collection for 'Chloé' on September 28, 2023.

The fashion house has not yet announced who will succeed Hearst in her position.
 
AFP

