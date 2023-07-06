YouTube is experimenting with a new lock screen feature for Premium users

YouTube is currently testing a new feature that allows users to lock their screens to avoid accidentally tapping a button and disrupting the video.



“Lock Screen” disables touch input, so when users watch a video in full-screen mode, they don’t have to worry about unintentionally pausing, skipping or selecting a suggested video. Users that have access to the test can tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen to turn on the feature.

