Trudeau invites Taylor Swift on Twitter to include her concert tour in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not hesitate on Wednesday to invite American star Taylor Swift to include Canada in her upcoming concert tour, which will feature performances in Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States. However, no Canadian dates were mentioned.



In a tweet posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening, Trudeau used lyrics from Swift's songs, which quickly spread across social media platforms within hours. He wrote, addressing the American singer, "Hey, it's me. I know places in Canada that dream of hosting you. So, don't make this another tough summer. We hope to see you soon."



The singer recently announced the addition of new concerts to her ongoing world tour titled "Eras," which began in March of last year with a performance in Arizona, USA. As part of this tour, she is scheduled to perform over a hundred shows until the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and Australia. However, Canada is not included in the schedule.



This is not the first time that Taylor Swift's tour has sparked sharp political reactions in Canada. In June of last year, a member of the Conservative Party criticized the singer for not showing enough interest in Canada and lodged an "official complaint" on social media, urging Swift to allocate some concerts to Canada.



The last concert Swift held in Canada was in 2018.







AFP