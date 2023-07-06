First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week

Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi became the first Saudi designer to participate in Paris Haute Couture Week, marking the pinnacle of his professional career, as he told AFP.



Previously, internationally renowned figures such as Queen Rania of Jordan and celebrities including Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Lady Gaga have worn pieces designed by Ashi, whose show took place at the Château Theater as part of Paris Fashion Week.



Ashi's designs contrast with traditional Saudi dress codes, as they feature a high degree of transparency and revealing cuts that highlight the breasts and legs.



The designer stated backstage to the media, "I am a global citizen, but I have always been proud to be Saudi."



Feathers and long trains were incorporated into Ashi's collection, dominated by black and white colors.



He explained that his collection revolves around a "dark love story" and aims to "extract beauty from within and make it visible."



Ashi paved his own way after leaving the Kingdom 30 years ago, and his career development coincides with Riyadh's announcement of its own fashion week in October.



This milestone comes after a series of fashion shows and projects by young Saudi designers on the sidelines of Men's Fashion Week in Paris, showcasing the growing "soft power" of Saudi Arabia in various fields, from sports to arts, despite criticism leveled against the Kingdom for human rights violations.







AFP