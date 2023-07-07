#Forbes Middle East presents the 50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023. Step into the world of fashion, beauty, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and perfume crafted by visionary female founders. https://t.co/oueGyiPZRb #ForbesMiddleEast #InspiringWomen #FemaleFounders — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) July 5, 2023

Women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have been "breaking the glass ceiling" in entrepreneurship. Despite facing numerous challenges, these resilient women are making significant strides in establishing and growing their businesses, proving their mettle in various landscapes.However, according to Forbes Middle East, women-led businesses are less than 5 percent of MENA's total businesses, compared to a global average of 23 percent to 26 percent, based on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.Yet, the region's women are still establishing businesses, gaining capital, and overcoming many challenges.In the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, Forbes Middle East featured six brand categories, including fashion, beauty, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and perfumes.Fashion brands control the list with 30 entries, followed by eight beauty brands and five jewelry brands. Egyptian and Lebanese founders also top the list, with 14 entries each, followed by four Saudis.Meanwhile, most brands are based in the UAE, with 20 entries, followed by ten Lebanon-based brands and seven in Egypt.Along the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, 18 Lebanese women were represented.These remarkable Lebanese women have overcome societal and cultural barriers, defying norms and carving a path of their own. Here are the women featured:Brand: Reem AcraCategory: FashionBrand: BASIL SODACategory: FashionBrand: Andrea WazenCategory: FootwearBrand: NADINE MERABICategory: FashionBrand: Gemy MaaloufCategory: FashionBrand: Lili BlancCategory: FashionBrand: Dima AyadCategory: FashionBrand: Take Me To WonderCategory: BeautyBrand: L’atelier NawbarCategory: JewelryBrand: LAMA JOUNICategory: FashionBrand: J by Joëlle Fine JewelryCategory: JewelryBrand: Sarah's BagCategory: AccessoriesBrand: MARIANE BECHARACategory: FashionBrand: SANDY NOURCategory: FashionBrand: Fifteen Make Up & Beauty (Sub-brands: Pinky Goat & Eyecha)Category: BeautyBrand: Aura HeadpiecesCategory: JewelryBrand: MAISON KAROLINE LANGCategory: FashionBrand: JENNIFER CHAMANDICategory: Footwear