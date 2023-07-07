Women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have been "breaking the glass ceiling" in entrepreneurship. Despite facing numerous challenges, these resilient women are making significant strides in establishing and growing their businesses, proving their mettle in various landscapes.
However, according to Forbes Middle East, women-led businesses are less than 5 percent of MENA's total businesses, compared to a global average of 23 percent to 26 percent, based on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.
Yet, the region's women are still establishing businesses, gaining capital, and overcoming many challenges.
In the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, Forbes Middle East featured six brand categories, including fashion, beauty, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and perfumes.
Fashion brands control the list with 30 entries, followed by eight beauty brands and five jewelry brands. Egyptian and Lebanese founders also top the list, with 14 entries each, followed by four Saudis.
Meanwhile, most brands are based in the UAE, with 20 entries, followed by ten Lebanon-based brands and seven in Egypt.
Along the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, 18 Lebanese women were represented.
These remarkable Lebanese women have overcome societal and cultural barriers, defying norms and carving a path of their own. Here are the women featured:
#8. Lebanese-American Reem Acra
Brand: Reem Acra
Category: Fashion
#9. Lebanese Denise Soda
Brand: BASIL SODA
Category: Fashion
#13. Lebanese Andrea Wazen
Brand: Andrea Wazen
Category: Footwear
#17. British-Lebanese Nadine Merabi
Brand: NADINE MERABI
Category: Fashion
#27. Lebanese Gemy Maalouf
Brand: Gemy Maalouf
Category: Fashion
#29. Lebanese Sabrina Mouhieddine
Brand: Lili Blanc
Category: Fashion
#30. Lebanese Dima Ayad
Brand: Dima Ayad
Category: Fashion
#31. Lebanese Alice Abdel Aziz
Brand: Take Me To Wonder
Category: Beauty
#32. British-Lebanese Dima & Tania Nawbar
Brand: L’atelier Nawbar
Category: Jewelry
#33. Lebanese Lama Jouni
Brand: LAMA JOUNI
Category: Fashion
#34. Lebanese-Armenian Joelle Moughalian
Brand: J by Joëlle Fine Jewelry
Category: Jewelry
#35. Lebanese Sarah Beydoun
Brand: Sarah's Bag
Category: Accessories
#39. Lebanese Mariane Bechara
Brand: MARIANE BECHARA
Category: Fashion
#42. Lebanese Sandy Nour
Brand: SANDY NOUR
Category: Fashion
#43. Lebanese Maha Morley-Kirk
Brand: Fifteen Make Up & Beauty (Sub-brands: Pinky Goat & Eyecha)
Category: Beauty
#46. Lebanese Carolina Chammas
Brand: Aura Headpieces
Category: Jewelry
#47. Lebanese Karine Tawil
Brand: MAISON KAROLINE LANG
Category: Fashion
#49. Lebanese Jennifer Chamandi
Brand: JENNIFER CHAMANDI
Category: Footwear