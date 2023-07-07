Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

Variety and Tech
2023-07-07 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East&#39;s &#39;50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

Women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have been "breaking the glass ceiling" in entrepreneurship. Despite facing numerous challenges, these resilient women are making significant strides in establishing and growing their businesses, proving their mettle in various landscapes.  

However, according to Forbes Middle East, women-led businesses are less than 5 percent of MENA's total businesses, compared to a global average of 23 percent to 26 percent, based on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.   

Yet, the region's women are still establishing businesses, gaining capital, and overcoming many challenges.   

In the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, Forbes Middle East featured six brand categories, including fashion, beauty, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and perfumes.   

Fashion brands control the list with 30 entries, followed by eight beauty brands and five jewelry brands. Egyptian and Lebanese founders also top the list, with 14 entries each, followed by four Saudis.   

Meanwhile, most brands are based in the UAE, with 20 entries, followed by ten Lebanon-based brands and seven in Egypt.   

Along the "50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023" list, 18 Lebanese women were represented. 

These remarkable Lebanese women have overcome societal and cultural barriers, defying norms and carving a path of their own. Here are the women featured:   

#8. Lebanese-American Reem Acra 

Brand: Reem Acra 

Category: Fashion 

#9. Lebanese Denise Soda 

Brand: BASIL SODA 

Category: Fashion 

#13. Lebanese Andrea Wazen 

Brand: Andrea Wazen 

Category: Footwear 

#17. British-Lebanese Nadine Merabi 

Brand: NADINE MERABI 

Category: Fashion 

#27. Lebanese Gemy Maalouf 

Brand: Gemy Maalouf 

Category: Fashion 

#29. Lebanese Sabrina Mouhieddine 

Brand: Lili Blanc 

Category: Fashion 

#30. Lebanese Dima Ayad 

Brand: Dima Ayad 

Category: Fashion 

#31. Lebanese Alice Abdel Aziz 

Brand: Take Me To Wonder 

Category: Beauty 

#32. British-Lebanese Dima & Tania Nawbar 

Brand: L’atelier Nawbar 

Category: Jewelry 

#33. Lebanese Lama Jouni 

Brand: LAMA JOUNI 

Category: Fashion 

#34. Lebanese-Armenian Joelle Moughalian 

Brand: J by Joëlle Fine Jewelry 

Category: Jewelry 

#35. Lebanese Sarah Beydoun 

Brand: Sarah's Bag 

Category: Accessories 

#39. Lebanese Mariane Bechara 

Brand: MARIANE BECHARA 

Category: Fashion 

#42. Lebanese Sandy Nour 

Brand: SANDY NOUR 

Category: Fashion 

#43. Lebanese Maha Morley-Kirk 

Brand: Fifteen Make Up & Beauty (Sub-brands: Pinky Goat & Eyecha) 

Category: Beauty 

#46. Lebanese Carolina Chammas 

Brand: Aura Headpieces 

Category: Jewelry 

#47. Lebanese Karine Tawil 

Brand: MAISON KAROLINE LANG 

Category: Fashion 

#49. Lebanese Jennifer Chamandi 

Brand: JENNIFER CHAMANDI 

Category: Footwear

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanese

Women

Lebanon

Middle Easter

Brands

Fashion

Beauty

Entrepreneurship

LBCI Next
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
02:56

Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:40

Trudeau invites Taylor Swift on Twitter to include her concert tour in Canada

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:00

YouTube is experimenting with a new lock screen feature for Premium users

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-25

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Sports News
03:54

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar, hampered by absences, faces Panama in quarterfinals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:14

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More