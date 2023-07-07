Tesla to provide more info on its driver alert system amid Autopilot probe

US regulators have requested more information from Tesla to assist in their ongoing investigation into 830,000 Tesla vehicles that include Autopilot, the automaker’s advanced driver assistance system.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla a letter on July 3 seeking updated responses to questions it had asked in August 2022. Those were specifically related to Tesla’s cabin camera and driver monitoring system, which the automaker says can determine if a driver isn’t paying attention and send them noise alerts as a reminder to keep their eyes on the road while Autopilot is engaged. NHTSA also asked for information about how Tesla generates its quarterly safety reports.Read the full story at: