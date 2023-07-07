AI is the focus of a conference in Geneva involving robots in human forms

During a two-day conference focused on artificial intelligence (AI), the United Nations raised questions about the technology that remain unanswered despite significant advancements. The event featured humanoid robots that added a sense of realism to the discussions.



Attendees were captivated by the lifelike nature of the robots as they roamed the corridors of the "World Summit on Artificial Intelligence for Societal Benefit," organized by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency.



Research in AI, particularly in the field of machine learning, has witnessed significant progress. However, the United Nations calls for the establishment of rules and safeguards to ensure that these technologies benefit humanity without exposing individuals to risks or harm.



Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, stated during the summit, "When deep fake AI shocked the world a few months ago, we had never seen anything like it. Even the biggest names in technology found the experience astounding," referring to the "GPT" chatbot program.



She further commented, "There is a distinct possibility that this form of AI will soon surpass human intelligence, and it is upon us."



In response to these concerns, hundreds of academics and figures have called for a six-month moratorium on the development of advanced AI systems, citing significant risks to humanity.



In Geneva, the United Nations brought together over 3,000 experts, leaders, and company representatives this week to discuss the need for regulations that ensure the use of AI for positive purposes such as combating hunger and promoting sustainable development.



Without similar regulations in place, AI could become a nightmare for humanity, according to Bogdan-Martin. She warned of millions of jobs at risk, the spread of misinformation, social disruption, geopolitical instability, and unprecedented economic disparities.



She added, "Many of our questions surrounding AI remain unanswered to this day. Should we temporarily halt testing of the most powerful AI programs? Will we control AI more than it controls us? Will AI assist or destroy humanity?"



To shed light on these questions, a press conference featuring nine humanoid robots is expected to provide insights. Whether resembling humans or not, these robots have made their way into various fields, including entertainment, art, and elderly care. At times, it becomes challenging to distinguish them from humans, even within close proximity.



Equipped with cameras in their eyes, these robots observe their surroundings, answer questions, and even display facial expressions as reactions to certain stimuli.



Among these robots is "Daisy," a member of the musical ensemble "Jam Galaxy Band." With her purple hair, Daisy delivers jazz songs covering various topics, ranging from love to credit cards, and romantic encounters in parks.



According to saxophonist Diane Cross, who performs alongside the robot, "It's astonishing. It might be perceived as strange, but it's remarkable how the words created based on artificial intelligence are."



Another example is "Nadine," a robot developed by Nadia Thalmann, an expert in humanoid robots and a professor at the University of Geneva. Nadine can answer various questions but does not have the ability to move.



Nadine, speaking to Agence France-Presse, says, "I was created to be a social robot similar to humans, to interact with people and explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence."



With further technological improvements, this robot is expected to have a better understanding of its environment, ask questions rather than just answer them, analyze situations more effectively, and become more aware of what is happening, according to its creator.



However, at present, robots are not aware of what they are saying. Thalmann acknowledges that achieving self-awareness is a complex process, stating that "coming to terms with oneself is a more intricate matter."







AFP