News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Threads won’t be fun — but it will give brands a refuge from Twitter
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Threads won’t be fun — but it will give brands a refuge from Twitter
There are many Twitters now, but we may never have another Twitter again.
As the eminent Twitter of its time, Twitter served up a lively, often incoherent mix of paradigm-shifting cultural phenomena (Arab Spring, the Me Too movement, Black Twitter), breaking news, corporate existentialist brand building, tweet-addled US presidents and hardcore porn.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/06/threads-wont-be-fun-but-it-will-give-brands-a-home-away-from-twitter/
Variety and Tech
Threads
Brands
Refuge
Twitter
Meta
Next
OpenAI makes GPT-4 generally available
Threads app hits Top 5 on Apple’s China App Store despite ban
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is now live
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs
Variety and Tech
09:29
As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs
Variety and Tech
09:29
As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs
0
Variety and Tech
09:27
SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content
Variety and Tech
09:27
SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content
0
Variety and Tech
09:24
Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS
Variety and Tech
09:24
Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS
0
Variety and Tech
09:21
Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny
Variety and Tech
09:21
Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
2
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
4
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
5
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
6
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
7
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More