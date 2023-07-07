Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny

Apple removed several predatory lending apps from the App Store in India this week, days after users and media questioned the legitimacy of those services.



Pocket Kash, White Kash, Golden Kash, and OK Rupee are among the apps that Apple pulled from the store this week. The apps offered fast-track lending to consumers in India, climbing to the top 20 of the finance list on the App Store in recent weeks. But they also levied outrageously superfluous charges, according to hundreds of user reviews.

