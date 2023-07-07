Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS

Variety and Tech
2023-07-07 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS

Apple is rolling out a new update to Shazam, the company’s app that helps users identify songs. In addition to recognizing songs using the microphone, Shazam can now identify songs on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. This can be really handy when you are looking at a video and the description doesn’t include any information about the background track.

In the latest update (v15.36), as 9to5Mac first spotted, the company described the process to identify a song on any of the above-mentioned apps. First open Shazam, tap the blue button, and head back to YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to get the results.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Shazam

Now

Identify

Songs

YouTube

Instagram

TikTok

iOS

LBCI Next
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

Instagram now finally allows users to download public Reels

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:51

What is Instagram’s Threads app? All your questions answered

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

YouTube is experimenting with a new lock screen feature for Premium users

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:21

Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

EU’s competition unit takes a deeper look at Amazon’s iRobot acquisition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:30

Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:14

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More