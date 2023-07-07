Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS

Apple is rolling out a new update to Shazam, the company’s app that helps users identify songs. In addition to recognizing songs using the microphone, Shazam can now identify songs on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. This can be really handy when you are looking at a video and the description doesn’t include any information about the background track.



In the latest update (v15.36), as 9to5Mac first spotted, the company described the process to identify a song on any of the above-mentioned apps. First open Shazam, tap the blue button, and head back to YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to get the results.

Read the full story at: