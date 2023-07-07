SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content

Variety and Tech
2023-07-07 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content

While working at Vetan, a startup helping small- and medium-sized (SMBs) businesses manage employee payroll, Jatin Mehta realized that SMBs often lack the tools to thrive online with organic sales. The cost to hire an agency is beyond their budget, and generating content is costly — both in terms of time and money.

“Having a great online presence is critical for e-commerce stores like Shopify and Woo, as online traffic is the bread and butter of their business,” Mehta told TechCrunch in an email interview. “But existing content marketing solutions are not complete and require search engine optimization (SEO) expertise. Businesses need multiple SEO tools and to hire content strategists, writers and agencies to outsource their content marketing work.”
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

SpeedyBrand

Generative

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Create

SEO

Optimized

Content

LBCI Next
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:00

OpenAI makes GPT-4 generally available

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

AI is the focus of a conference in Geneva involving robots in human forms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:24

Shazam can now identify songs from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on iOS

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:21

Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

EU’s competition unit takes a deeper look at Amazon’s iRobot acquisition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:30

Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:14

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More