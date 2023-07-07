As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs

As Instagram’s new Twitter rival Threads soars into the double-digit millions after launching on Wednesday, another Twitter alternative, Bluesky, has hit a milestone of its own. According to a new analysis from app store intelligence provider data.ai, Bluesky has now topped a million downloads across iOS and Android, despite remaining an invite-only app.



Of course, this metric pales compared with the numbers Threads is putting out as an app that’s tied into Instagram’s social graph. And it’s far from catching up to Twitter itself, which added another 72 million first-time installs while Bluesky was working toward its first million. That’s an average of 518,000 new downloads per day for Twitter, data.ai notes. By comparison, Bluesky only sees 8,300 first-time installs per day, on average.

