The Las Vegas police announced on Friday that no criminal charges would be filed against a member of the security team of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who has been accused by pop music star Britney Spears of slapping her.



In a statement, the police stated, "No charges will be brought against the person involved," indicating the conclusion of their investigation into the incident of assault and injury.



Spears had filed a complaint after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in Las Vegas.



The singer explained in her Instagram account that she saw the French player at the entrance of a hotel restaurant, where he was currently in Nevada to play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs team.



She added, "I decided to talk to him and congratulate him on his success. Due to the loud noise, I tapped his shoulder to get his attention (...) to my surprise, one of his security personnel slapped me without even looking back."



She pointed out that the slap nearly knocked her down and caused her glasses to fall off her face.



Victor Wembanyama confirmed the incident after his training session on Thursday, explaining that he did not know it was Spears until later.



The young French player, who is 19 years old, recounted, "A person called out to me, 'Sir, sir!' and then grabbed me from behind, not by my shoulder. I felt security pushing this person away, but I don't know to what extent."



He added, "I didn't look back, I continued walking to go for dinner and spend the evening," noting that the security team of the San Antonio Spurs had given him instructions not to stop to avoid causing a crowd.



Victor Wembanyama, who is only 19 years old, is considered one of the most promising basketball talents in the world since LeBron James and received a warm welcome in Texas in June.





AFP