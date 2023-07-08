News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08 | 02:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
The Las Vegas police announced on Friday that no criminal charges would be filed against a member of the security team of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who has been accused by pop music star Britney Spears of slapping her.
In a statement, the police stated, "No charges will be brought against the person involved," indicating the conclusion of their investigation into the incident of assault and injury.
Spears had filed a complaint after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in Las Vegas.
The singer explained in her Instagram account that she saw the French player at the entrance of a hotel restaurant, where he was currently in Nevada to play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs team.
She added, "I decided to talk to him and congratulate him on his success. Due to the loud noise, I tapped his shoulder to get his attention (...) to my surprise, one of his security personnel slapped me without even looking back."
She pointed out that the slap nearly knocked her down and caused her glasses to fall off her face.
Victor Wembanyama confirmed the incident after his training session on Thursday, explaining that he did not know it was Spears until later.
The young French player, who is 19 years old, recounted, "A person called out to me, 'Sir, sir!' and then grabbed me from behind, not by my shoulder. I felt security pushing this person away, but I don't know to what extent."
He added, "I didn't look back, I continued walking to go for dinner and spend the evening," noting that the security team of the San Antonio Spurs had given him instructions not to stop to avoid causing a crowd.
Victor Wembanyama, who is only 19 years old, is considered one of the most promising basketball talents in the world since LeBron James and received a warm welcome in Texas in June.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Criminal
Charges
Filed
Incident
Britney Spears
Victor Wembanyama
Bodyguards
Next
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-07
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
Sports News
2023-07-07
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:25
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
Variety and Tech
04:25
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
0
Variety and Tech
03:32
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
Variety and Tech
03:32
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
0
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
0
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
2
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
4
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
7
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
8
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More