No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards

Variety and Tech
2023-07-08 | 02:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama&#39;s bodyguards
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards

The Las Vegas police announced on Friday that no criminal charges would be filed against a member of the security team of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who has been accused by pop music star Britney Spears of slapping her.

In a statement, the police stated, "No charges will be brought against the person involved," indicating the conclusion of their investigation into the incident of assault and injury.

Spears had filed a complaint after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in Las Vegas.

The singer explained in her Instagram account that she saw the French player at the entrance of a hotel restaurant, where he was currently in Nevada to play his first game with the San Antonio Spurs team.

She added, "I decided to talk to him and congratulate him on his success. Due to the loud noise, I tapped his shoulder to get his attention (...) to my surprise, one of his security personnel slapped me without even looking back."

She pointed out that the slap nearly knocked her down and caused her glasses to fall off her face.

Victor Wembanyama confirmed the incident after his training session on Thursday, explaining that he did not know it was Spears until later.

The young French player, who is 19 years old, recounted, "A person called out to me, 'Sir, sir!' and then grabbed me from behind, not by my shoulder. I felt security pushing this person away, but I don't know to what extent."

He added, "I didn't look back, I continued walking to go for dinner and spend the evening," noting that the security team of the San Antonio Spurs had given him instructions not to stop to avoid causing a crowd.

Victor Wembanyama, who is only 19 years old, is considered one of the most promising basketball talents in the world since LeBron James and received a warm welcome in Texas in June.

 
 
AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Criminal

Charges

Filed

Incident

Britney Spears

Victor Wembanyama

Bodyguards

LBCI Next
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-07

Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-07

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:25

Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:32

Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-23

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
World News
10:55

Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:54

Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More