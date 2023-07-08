News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics
The Mexican government on Friday accused the Chinese retail giant specializing in fast fashion, "Shein," of stealing designs of local Mexican fabrics to manufacture "a large number of clothes."
The Ministry pointed out that through the website of the Chinese company, they detected "a significant quantity of clothing displaying elements specific to the culture and identity of the Nahua community of San Gabriel Chilac, in the state of Puebla."
The Ministry, which sent a protest letter to "Shein," stated that the Chinese company used "patterns depicting roses" on one of its shirts.
It stated that these indigenous people "do not have any means to compete in the market with industrially produced clothing, and in addition to the economic damage, there is also moral harm."
Mexican authorities requested that "Shein" publicly clarify "on what basis the company relies on cultural expressions that represent collective ownership, using cultural elements whose origin is fully documented."
The Mexican government and indigenous communities have previously accused numerous clothing manufacturing companies of cultural appropriation.
Mexico filed a lawsuit in 2021 against clothing manufacturing companies, including the Chinese "Shein," the Spanish "Inditex," and the American companies "Patagonia" and "Anthropologie," for using Mexican fabrics in their designs.
In 2020, Mexico also filed a lawsuit against French fashion designer Isabel Marant, who later apologized to the Mexican government and one of the indigenous groups in Michoacán (west).
AFP
Variety and Tech
Mexico
Accuse
Chinese
Company
Shein
Mexican
Fabrics
Next
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-05
Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese boats of 'dangerous' maneuvers
World News
2023-07-05
Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese boats of 'dangerous' maneuvers
0
Sports News
2023-07-07
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
Sports News
2023-07-07
Britney Spears accuses entourage of number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, of Slapping Her
0
World News
2023-07-06
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
World News
2023-07-06
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
0
World News
2023-07-06
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
World News
2023-07-06
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:25
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
Variety and Tech
04:25
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
0
Variety and Tech
02:10
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Variety and Tech
02:10
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
0
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
0
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
2
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
4
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
7
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
8
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More