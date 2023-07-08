Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent

2023-07-08 | 04:25
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent

Protecting 30 percent of the oceans helps "increase the number of aquatic organisms in the remaining seas," making it possible to catch an "additional 12 percent of fish worldwide," according to renowned marine biologist Enric Sala.

Currently, 8 percent of the oceans are relatively protected from fishing, and only 3 percent are fully protected, according to Sala, who works as an explorer for National Geographic.

In December, countries around the world pledged at the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal (COP15) to protect 30 percent of the world's lands and oceans by 2030.

The areas that should be protected as a priority fall within exclusive economic zones, which extend up to 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) and where each country has jurisdiction, Sala stated during a session on "Oceans and Marine Biodiversity in the Face of Climate Change."

He added that "the exclusive economic zone accounts for 96 percent of global fishing operations."

"If these areas are protected, the world could catch an additional 8 million tons (...) or 12 percent more fish globally," Sala said, emphasizing that protecting marine areas will help "increase the number of aquatic organisms in the remaining seas."

Sala gave the example of Cabo Pulmo in northwest Mexico, which has become a marine protected area following the request of local fishermen who noticed the disappearance of fish.

"We visited this area in 1999, and it was like an underwater desert. But when we returned after ten years of establishing the protected area, everything had changed. This area (...) has transformed into a paradise with a great abundance of marine organisms, especially large fish such as grouper and sharks," Sala said.

Furthermore, the development of a local industry has encouraged divers to visit the area and local fishermen to engage in their activities to a greater extent, as the protected fish spill out of the marine reserve, according to Sala.

The cost of protecting 30 percent of the oceans is approximately $20 billion. 

Sala stated, "This amount is significant, but it is comparable to what countries around the world pay to finance alternatives to illegal fishing," adding that this target is only a "step" and that in the long term, 45 percent of lands and oceans should be protected.



AFP
 

