News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brad Pitt sparks excitement among drivers at Silverstone
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Brad Pitt sparks excitement among drivers at Silverstone
Brad Pitt praised the sport of Formula One and expressed his respect for the drivers on Sunday after spending the weekend with them to film a new project at the British Grand Prix.
The Hollywood star told "Sky Sports F1" that the circuit and the sport as a whole welcomed and embraced the film project about Formula One, which has not yet been named and is supported by Apple.
He added, "I'm living the best days of my life" after participating in a race around the track.
He continued, "I'm a bit exhausted now! It's great to be here. We're having a laugh."
Brad Pitt stated, "To be a part of it in this way? To tell our story? Everyone was so kind to us, and the teams, the International Automobile Federation, and Formula One President Stefano Domenicali were all very cooperative. They were all wonderful."
Pitt received a warm welcome from the drivers when he and director Joseph Kosinski joined the drivers' briefing before the race.
On the other hand, Formula One race champion Lewis Hamilton, who is an executive producer for the film, said, "Perhaps it was the best drivers' briefing we've ever had."
In the film, Pitt plays the role of a seasoned driver who joins a fictional Formula One team representing Silverstone in the championship.
Mercedes driver George Russell said it was a surreal experience to share the space with Pitt.
He added, "He was joking and having a great time (...) I'm very excited to see what the film will be like."
AFP
Sports News
Variety and Tech
Brad Pitt
Spikes
Excitement
Formula One
F1
Hollywood
Movie
Racing
Silverstone
British
Grand Prix
Next
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days
Marine area protection increases fishing by 12 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
0
World News
2023-07-03
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
World News
2023-07-03
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
0
Variety and Tech
06:06
Generative AI spams up the web
Variety and Tech
06:06
Generative AI spams up the web
0
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-02
Khalaf Al Habtoor reveals the reopening of Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-02
Khalaf Al Habtoor reveals the reopening of Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-18
Armenian Resistance fighter joins France's Pantheon greats
Variety and Tech
2023-06-18
Armenian Resistance fighter joins France's Pantheon greats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-30
Lebanese children with cancer suffer a path full of pains and fears
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-30
Lebanese children with cancer suffer a path full of pains and fears
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-21
In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-21
In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
3
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
7
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More