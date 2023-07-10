Brad Pitt sparks excitement among drivers at Silverstone

Brad Pitt praised the sport of Formula One and expressed his respect for the drivers on Sunday after spending the weekend with them to film a new project at the British Grand Prix.



The Hollywood star told "Sky Sports F1" that the circuit and the sport as a whole welcomed and embraced the film project about Formula One, which has not yet been named and is supported by Apple.



He added, "I'm living the best days of my life" after participating in a race around the track.



He continued, "I'm a bit exhausted now! It's great to be here. We're having a laugh."



Brad Pitt stated, "To be a part of it in this way? To tell our story? Everyone was so kind to us, and the teams, the International Automobile Federation, and Formula One President Stefano Domenicali were all very cooperative. They were all wonderful."



Pitt received a warm welcome from the drivers when he and director Joseph Kosinski joined the drivers' briefing before the race.



On the other hand, Formula One race champion Lewis Hamilton, who is an executive producer for the film, said, "Perhaps it was the best drivers' briefing we've ever had."



In the film, Pitt plays the role of a seasoned driver who joins a fictional Formula One team representing Silverstone in the championship.



Mercedes driver George Russell said it was a surreal experience to share the space with Pitt.



He added, "He was joking and having a great time (...) I'm very excited to see what the film will be like."

