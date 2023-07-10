Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days

2023-07-10 | 05:00
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days

The "Threads" application launched by the American tech giant Meta, to compete with Twitter, has attracted over 100 million users in less than five days, breaking the record set by the artificial intelligence program "Chat GPT" for the fastest-growing app, according to data tracking websites on Monday.

While "Chat GPT" took two months to reach the threshold of 100 million users, and the video-sharing app "TikTok" took nine months, "Instagram" took two and a half years to reach this milestone after its launch in 2010.

The "Threads" application became available in the Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries on Wednesday evening, but it is still unavailable in Europe because Meta is unsure about the impact of European Union regulations regarding user data usage.

Twitter has approximately 200 million regular users, but it has faced repeated technical failures since Elon Musk acquired the platform last year and laid off thousands of employees.

The application relied on the user base of Instagram, which exceeds two billion accounts, saving it from the challenge of starting from scratch.

"Threads" poses the biggest challenge to Twitter and its owner Elon Musk, who has successfully fended off any potential competition from similar apps and websites that have emerged, such as "BlueSky" and "Mastodon."

Data tracking service website "Quiver Quantitative" reported that the app exceeded 100 million users at 07:00 GMT on Monday.

Musk threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, claims that are also denied by the owning company, Facebook and WhatsApp."
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Over

100

Million

Users

Thread

App

Technology

App

Instagram

Meta

Twitter

Rival

