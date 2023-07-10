TotalEnergies begins natural gas condensate production in Absheron field in Azerbaijan

TotalEnergies, the oil and gas giant, announced on Monday in a statement the commencement of production in the Absheron gas field located in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the national oil and gas company SOCAR.



TotalEnergies stated in the announcement that the launch of "the first phase of natural gas condensate field development" - a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon fluids in the form of gases, significantly increasing the gas value - will deliver a production capacity of four million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day.



This phase, upon completion, will connect "a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform" located not far from the Absheron Peninsula, about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital Baku and at a depth of approximately 500 meters.



During the agreement signed in 2016 between TotalEnergies and SOCAR, the field's capacity was estimated at around 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including a significant portion of condensate.



The statement emphasized that production in the field, discovered in 2011, targets the "domestic market in Azerbaijan."



TotalEnergies and SOCAR share an equal partnership in the project (50 percent - 50 percent) and it is operated by Absheron Petroleum Joint Operating Company.



Nicolas Terraz, General Manager of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies , stated, "This project aligns with the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for gas and strengthens our partnership with the national company, SOCAR."

AFP