News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TotalEnergies begins natural gas condensate production in Absheron field in Azerbaijan
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TotalEnergies begins natural gas condensate production in Absheron field in Azerbaijan
TotalEnergies, the oil and gas giant, announced on Monday in a statement the commencement of production in the Absheron gas field located in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the national oil and gas company SOCAR.
TotalEnergies
stated in the announcement that the launch of "the first phase of natural gas condensate field development" - a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon fluids in the form of gases, significantly increasing the gas value - will deliver a production capacity of four million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day.
This phase, upon completion, will connect "a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform" located not far from the Absheron Peninsula, about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital Baku and at a depth of approximately 500 meters.
During the agreement signed in 2016 between
TotalEnergies
and SOCAR, the field's capacity was estimated at around 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including a significant portion of condensate.
The statement emphasized that production in the field, discovered in 2011, targets the "domestic market in Azerbaijan."
TotalEnergies
and SOCAR share an equal partnership in the project (50 percent - 50 percent) and it is operated by Absheron Petroleum Joint Operating Company.
Nicolas Terraz, General Manager of Exploration and Production at
TotalEnergies
, stated, "This project aligns with the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for gas and strengthens our partnership with the national company, SOCAR."
AFP
Variety and Tech
TotalEnergies
Begins
Natural
Gas
Condensate
Production
Absheron
Field
Azerbaijan
SOCAR
Oil
Next
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
0
World News
2023-07-05
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
World News
2023-07-05
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
0
Middle East News
2023-07-02
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Middle East News
2023-07-02
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
0
Variety and Tech
06:06
Generative AI spams up the web
Variety and Tech
06:06
Generative AI spams up the web
0
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
3
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
7
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More