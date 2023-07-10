Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs

2023-07-10 | 05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs

From more chargers to improved reliability and apps, consider this a bill of rights for EV drivers who need to fast charge.
 
People love their electric vehicles. In survey after survey, the vast majority of EV owners say that their next car will also be electric. EVs score top marks nearly across the board except one: fast charging.

While most people do almost all of their charging at home, fast charging is still a critical piece of EV ownership. For some people, it enables them to buy an EV even if they don’t have access to a charger at home. For others, it’s what makes road trips possible.
 
Read the full story at:
 

