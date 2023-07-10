Generative AI spams up the web

Variety and Tech
2023-07-10 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Generative AI spams up the web
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Generative AI spams up the web

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, along with notable research and experiments we didn’t cover on their own.

This week, SpeedyBrand, a company using generative AI to create SEO-optimized content, emerged from stealth with backing from Y Combinator. It hasn’t attracted a lot of funding yet ($2.5 million), and its customer base is relatively small (about 50 brands). But it got me thinking about how generative AI is beginning to change the makeup of the web.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

SpeedyBrand

Generative

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Spams

Web

Industry

Tech

Machine Learning

LBCI Next
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

SpeedyBrand uses generative AI to create SEO-optimized content

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:39

The best e-bikes for every type of rider and where Chinese EV makers are headed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:01

How to get the old version of TweetDeck back

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:36

Scientists detect the brightest exoplanets outside the solar system

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:19

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:01

How to get the old version of TweetDeck back

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:36

Scientists detect the brightest exoplanets outside the solar system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More