FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down

FrontRow, a hobby-learning and community platform featuring celebrities in India, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed.



The three-year-old startup sought to build a community where well-known artists and athletes taught their craft to consumers. The startup had raised about $18 million and counted Elevation Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Not Boring Capital among its backers.

Read the full story at: