HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

Besides the billions of dollars from local and foreign investors, a strong factor behind Africa’s growing tech ecosystem is its burgeoning talent. Being sought after locally and internationally, these homegrown talents — including software developers who, according to Google’s Africa Developer Report, grew almost 4 percent to 716,000, UI/UX designers, engineers and other tech professionals — have given rise to several talent-matching platforms across the continent, including unicorn Andela, GOMYCODE, AltSchool, Decagon among others.



In the latest development, Propel, a Lagos- and Berlin-based startup that wants to build sustainable talent pipelines for communities and help global companies derisk the process of hiring remote talent from emerging markets, particularly in Africa, has secured €2.5 million (~$2.74 million) in seed investment.

