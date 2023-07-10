How to get the old version of TweetDeck back

The “old” TweetDeck has had a (likely temporary) stay of execution, with users now able to manually revert back to the version they’ve grown accustomed to through the years.



How long this will be possible for, though, remains to be seen.



The reprieve comes in the form of a “TweetDeck version” option in the users’ settings, which allows those who were unceremoniously forced onto the new TweetDeck to roll back the clock.

