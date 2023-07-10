The best e-bikes for every type of rider and where Chinese EV makers are headed

India has been leading the shift to electric two-wheelers, but the rollback of a popular government incentive has caused sales to nosedive, Jagmeet Singh reports.



In May, the Indian government revised its incentive scheme, reducing subsidies from $183 per kWh (up to 40 percent of the vehicle price) to $122 per kWh of battery capacity (up to 15 percent of vehicle price). Changes to the scheme resulted in a sudden sales disruption. In June, sales dropped more than 56 percent, and it marked the lowest sales month in about a year.

Read the full story at: