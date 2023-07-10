News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The best e-bikes for every type of rider and where Chinese EV makers are headed
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The best e-bikes for every type of rider and where Chinese EV makers are headed
India has been leading the shift to electric two-wheelers, but the rollback of a popular government incentive has caused sales to nosedive, Jagmeet Singh reports.
In May, the Indian government revised its incentive scheme, reducing subsidies from $183 per kWh (up to 40 percent of the vehicle price) to $122 per kWh of battery capacity (up to 15 percent of vehicle price). Changes to the scheme resulted in a sudden sales disruption. In June, sales dropped more than 56 percent, and it marked the lowest sales month in about a year.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/09/the-best-e-bikes-for-every-type-of-rider-and-mercedes-adopts-teslas-charging-standard/
Variety and Tech
Best
E-Bikes
Every
Type
Rider
Chinese
EV
Electric
Vehicle
Maker
How to get the old version of TweetDeck back
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-04
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Lebanon News
2023-06-04
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
0
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
Variety and Tech
05:43
Seven things every EV fast-charging network needs
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Chinese EVs have yet to succeed in Europe. The Middle East could be different
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Chinese EVs have yet to succeed in Europe. The Middle East could be different
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-29
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Academic results are best in this stage after canceling official Brevet exams
Lebanon News
2023-06-29
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Academic results are best in this stage after canceling official Brevet exams
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:01
How to get the old version of TweetDeck back
Variety and Tech
07:01
How to get the old version of TweetDeck back
0
Variety and Tech
06:36
Scientists detect the brightest exoplanets outside the solar system
Variety and Tech
06:36
Scientists detect the brightest exoplanets outside the solar system
0
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
06:19
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Variety and Tech
06:14
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-08
Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program
World News
2023-07-08
Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program
0
World News
07:16
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
World News
07:16
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
0
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
0
Variety and Tech
07:01
How to get the old version of TweetDeck back
Variety and Tech
07:01
How to get the old version of TweetDeck back
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
3
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
4
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
7
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
8
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More