Former USA gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison

Dr. Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the USA Gymnastics team who was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of athletes, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate in prison. However, he is in stable condition, according to a prison official.



Joe Rochas, the president of the local correctional police union, told AFP that Nassar (59 years old) was attacked on Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Florida, where he is serving his sentence.



Rochas stated that Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, six times in the chest, and twice in the back, adding, "He is in stable condition according to the latest information I heard."



Nassar admitted in late 2017 and early 2018 to the charges of sexually assaulting athletes during his work as a sports medicine doctor with the USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.



Hundreds of women, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them during his more than two-decade career.



The Bureau of Prisons declined to confirm the stabbing for reasons of "privacy," but in response to an inquiry, they said that an "inmate" was assaulted at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday at the Coleman prison and was transported to a local hospital.



Nassar's victims reached a settlement of $380 million with USA Gymnastics in 2021, marking the largest-ever settlement for victims of sexual abuse.



USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after being inundated with allegations against Nassar.



Michigan State University also reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of Nassar's victims in 2018.



The prison where Nassar is serving his sentence is a high-security facility currently housing 1,214 inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons.



Rochas stated that the prison is currently experiencing a "severe staffing crisis."

AFP