Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app

Apple has launched an online store on China’s WeChat app, the Tencent-owned platform said on Tuesday. The Cupertino-based company has launched the store to the app via WeChat’s mini-programs — small-sized apps hosted on WeChat that feature e-commerce, financial service, and transportation offerings.



Apple will sell its products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs in this store. This isn’t the first time Apple has forayed a store launch on a Chinese platform; as Reuters points out, the iPhone-maker also has a store on Tencent-rival Alibaba’s Tmall ecommerce platform. Furthermore, Apple also tried selling its products through live commerce in the country in May this year.

