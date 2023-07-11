Amazon readies TV series on Indian startups

Variety and Tech
2023-07-11 | 06:37
High views
Amazon readies TV series on Indian startups
Amazon readies TV series on Indian startups

Amazon is looking to debut a TV show in India that will look to identify promising startups in the South Asian market, people familiar with the matter said.

The Prime Video show, to be unveiled as early as Wednesday, has been in the works for several months and involves participation from various government bodies and local investors, the people said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public.
 
Variety and Tech

Amazon

Readies

TV

Series

Indian

Startups

