Europe adopts US data adequacy decision

The European Union has adopted a new transatlantic data adequacy agreement with the US.



The much anticipated decision means there’s an immediate resolution to legal uncertainty around exports of EU users’ personal data by US companies — a problem that’s affected thousands of businesses in recent years, big and small, including the likes of Meta and Google to name a couple of the most high-profile examples.



Speaking during a press conference announcing adoption of the US adequacy decision, EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders sounded confident that this time — the third such high-level data transfer arrangement the bloc’s executive has granted the US — will indeed be third time lucky.

