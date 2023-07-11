News
Europe adopts US data adequacy decision
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Europe adopts US data adequacy decision
The European Union has adopted a new transatlantic data adequacy agreement with the US.
The much anticipated decision means there’s an immediate resolution to legal uncertainty around exports of EU users’ personal data by US companies — a problem that’s affected thousands of businesses in recent years, big and small, including the likes of Meta and Google to name a couple of the most high-profile examples.
Speaking during a press conference announcing adoption of the US adequacy decision, EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders sounded confident that this time — the third such high-level data transfer arrangement the bloc’s executive has granted the US — will indeed be third time lucky.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/10/eu-us-data-privacy-framework-adoption/
